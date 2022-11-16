Where Did Colts Improve Most In Win Over Raiders?

We are three days remove from the Colts road victory against the Las Vegas Raiders and it’s hard to argue the simple fact that the Colts looked like a different team. The performance was such a 180° from the last month that it’s reasonable to wonder what the biggest difference was for Indy.

Of course there’s the breath of fresh air and energy that can come with a new voice like interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Throughout the game the energy, effort, and toughness of the Colts on both sides of the ball was at it’s best since arguably Week 3 against the Chiefs.

Then there was the return of former MVP Matt Ryan who had guided the Colts to a number of game-winning drives before being benched due to “injury” after a Week 7 loss to the Titans. Ryan looked much more comfortable throughout the game and received the help he was sold when Chris Ballard brought him here: solid pass protection, playmakers out wide, and a great running game.

With that last point the Colts finally found a nice balance for star running back Jonathan Taylor. and he dominated the day. His 147 yards rushing were the most he’s had since Week 1’s tie with the Houston Texans and earned him AFC Player of the Week honors.

While all of that is impressive and shows a massive step in the right direction, The Dan Dakich Show turned to Joe Reitz of the Colts Radio Network for what he thought the biggest difference was in Indy’s 25-25 victory over the Raiders.

