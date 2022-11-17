The Good & Bad From Last Week’s Colts Drama, According To Tony Dungy

Former Colts head coach and current NBC Football Night In America analyst Tony Dungy had opinions just like everyone else when it came to last week’s Colts drama. From the firing of Frank Reich, the hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, Matt Ryan returning as QB1 and everything in between.

I could see turning to Sam Ehlinger. What I didn’t understand was when they said Matt Ryan is going to not play the rest of the year. That struck me as odd. – Tony Dungy on why he disagreed with the Colts quarterback decision

On Tuesday’s Kevin & Query, Dungy joined the show to weigh in on everything from the previous week that culminated in their shocking win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The former head coach also weighed in on front office dynamics and how they were when he was the Colts head coach to what they could be now, as well as Jim Irsay’s involvement in roster decisions.

[Jim Irsay] is definitely more vocal and more involved in the decision-making process. I didn’t see that side of Jim when I was there. – Tony Dungy on Jim Irsay’s getting involved in personnel decisions these days

Tony Dungy also weighed in on why he disagreed with the firing of Frank Reich,, why he thinks Jeff Saturday will do well as a head coach and a whole lot more. For the full interview, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!