Colorado Springs Midfielder Cam Lindley Explains Teams Success Ahead of USL Western Conference Final

(00:00-02:45) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday on 93.5/107/5 The Fan and opens the show with some quick soccer notes pertaining to the MLS, previews the conversations that he will have with today’s guests, and shares some news that was broke earlier in the week via Manuel Arteraga’s twitter.

(05:47-15:34) – A former member of the Indy Eleven and current midfielder for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks in Cam Lindley joins Rake on Soccer Saturday to explain what has led to the team being so successful the last couple of weeks defensively, what it’s like playing with Michiee Ngalina and Elvis Amoh, why the Colorado Switchbacks are a perfect fit for his playing style, and weighs in on the recent couple of seasons that his former teammate in goalie Jordan Farr has put together.

(18:35-30:39) – Voice of the USL Championship in Mike Watts makes an appearance on Soccer Saturday with Greg Rakestraw to share his initial thoughts on the path to get to Colorado Springs/San Antonio and Louisville/Tampa Bay in the USL playoffs, how Jordan Farr is a different and better player with San Antonio FC compared to his days with the Indy Eleven, what is the likelihood that some of the Louisville FC players make a return tonight against the Rowdies, and where he would put the Louisville run within all of American soccer.

(33:40-44:15) – IUPUI’s men’s soccer coach in Sid Van Druenen joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday to explain what he remembers when he faced the Indy Eleven eight years ago when the Boys in Blue registered their first win in franchise history, if he thinks that he is having more success than he initially thought in his first year as head coach, whether or not his team’s best player in Joesmir Gomez has the talent to make it to the next level, what kind of impact the new turf at Michael A Carroll Stadium had on his team compared to the old turf, and shares the scouting report ahead of their Horizon League Tournament match against Detroit Mercy.

(47:15-56:03) – The final segment of Soccer Saturaday with Greg Rakestraw is spent with Rake sharing some news and notes. He recaps the IHSAA Soccer State Championship winners from last week, previews The Big East Soccer Championship match featuring some of the players from the Indy Eleven’s women’s team that were tabbed on league teams, transitions to some of the all-league recognitions from the USL, and goes across the pond to explain everything that is going in the Champions League.