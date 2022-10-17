Colts Show Life, Toughness In Comeback Victory Over Jacksonville

Through one half of football it looked like the same old story for the Indianapolis Colts this season: slow start, down early, season in doubt. Heading into Sunday, three of those slow starts resulted in either losses or a tie. After Week 6’s win over the Jaguars, the Colts have now had three instances where those slow starts resulted in victories with this one looking the most impressive.

We’ve been very critical of this offense, particularly in losses, throughout the first third of the season, so it’s only fair to tip a cap to them when they contribute to the W. The prospect of this offense having success with the state of the O-Line and the absence of star running back Jonathan Taylor seemed grim.

Yet, as he’s done countless times in his career, when Matt Ryan needed to put together scoring drives he found a way. There’s still plenty of work to be done if the Colts are to achieve their goal of winning the South but in a got to have it game it wasn’t just the defense that came to play.

Matt Ryan today: 42/58 (franchise record) 389 PASS YDS 3 TD 0 INT W UNREAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OMfocXN0NO — Overtime (@overtime) October 16, 2022

This one can be enjoyed for a moment, but not too long. Another pivotal game in the Colts’ hopes for a postseason spot comes in the form of a Week 7 road trip to Nashville against those rivals to the south, the Tennessee Titans.

Monday on The Dan Dakich Show our good friend and, among many other roles he has in the world of sports, the post game show host for the Colts Radio Network Greg Rakestraw stopped by to give us his thoughts on Indy’s win over the Jags.

Plus, Greg also talked to us about:

the performance of the offense without Jonathan Taylor

the continued bright moments for rookie wideout Alec Pierce

what the overall pulse of the fan base is following Sunday’s win

how the Colts can put together a complete game across all phases

Listen to the entire conversation with Greg Rakestraw below