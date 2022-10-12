How different are Colts, Jaguars since Jacksonville’s 24-0 win in Week 2?

After an offseason where, among many other things, the loss to Jacksonville in the regular season was regularly cited as an embarrassing loss and the reason the Colts missed the playoffs, it seemed impossible that Indy could lose in Jacksonville AGAIN this year.

Yet in Week 2 we saw one of the most disappointing performances in franchise history as the Colts were shutout by the Jags 24-0. Since then, Indy has won two of its last three and hope to keep pace in the AFC South.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As for the Jaguars, they’ve gone in the opposite direction since dominating the Colts. Jacksonville has lost two of its last three including a lifeless performance against the Houston Texans last week. A team that some felt was turning a corner is suddenly fighting for its season and enters this matchup just as desperate as Indianapolis.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

So can the Colts avenge that Week 2 defeat on Sunday? Are they a better team than Jacksonville? Can Indy still win if Jonathan Taylor isn’t available?

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Wednesday on The Dan Dakich Show we turned to Senior Reporter for Jaguars.com JP Shadrick for his takes on all of these questions and more.

Plus, JP spoke with us about:

the play of second year QB Trevor Lawrence over the last 3 weeks

where the biggest areas of improvement still are for Jacksonville

how the tandem of Travis Etienne and James Robinson has done in the backfield

which teams are the front runners to take the AFC South

if the Jaguars still belong in that conversation

You can check out Dan’s full chat with JP Shadrick below and keep listening to The Dan Dakich Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on The Fan.