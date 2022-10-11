World Series Winning Manager Joe Maddon: What He’d Change In Baseball & His New Book

Joe Maddon has done it all. He’s managed a young and scrappy Tampa Bay Rays team, he was at the helm as the Chicago Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years and he most recently managed the likes of Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols for the Los Angeles Angels. Now, he’s hanging out in his hometown and has a new book out, The Book of Joe: Trying Not To Suck At Baseball & Life, to recap his life in and outside of baseball.

The World Series winning manager joined Kevin & Query on Tuesday to discuss his new book as well as a bunch of other topics. The 20+ minute interview spanned everywhere from:

Authenticity vs. Fabrication

His time with the Cubs and the infamous rain delay in Game 7 of the World Series

What two things he’d change in baseball right now if he were commissioner

If he has beef with Albert Pujols

Backyard baseball rules when you were a kid

Shohei Ohtani’s generational talent

If baseball has a marketing problem

The turning point of the Cubs’ World Series run

And more!

The Book of Joe: Trying Not To Suck At Baseball & Life is out now and available everywhere books are sold.

