Colts must have Jonathan Taylor back if they hope to beat Jaguars

Over the course of the Colts putrid victory, but victory nonetheless, over the Broncos last week the struggles on offense were on full display on national television. That performance, however, was without star running back Jonathan Taylor who missed the contest due to an ankle injury.

So the biggest question on the mind of Colts fans heading into a pivotal Week 6 matchup against the Jaguars is whether Jonathan Taylor will be back in the lineup. Two days into the week and the Colts have yet to provide an official update on the star tailback.

Our unofficial depth chart for Week 6. ⬇️ — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 11, 2022

Even though the Colts struggle on offense with Taylor (see 24-0 nothing shutout in Week 2 against the Jaguars) there’s no doubt that a player of his caliber returning increases the Colts chances of victory massively. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until the official injury reports come out from the Colts to find a clear answer.

If I was a betting man, (which I am), I’d bank on Taylor being back out their ready to roll on Sunday. It’s another early season must win for the Colts where a loss puts them back behind the eight ball in the race for the AFC South. That and the fact that Jonathan Taylor has missed what seems like two games in his life since the day he started playing football. Back to Back DNP’s for JT? Not if he has anything to say about it.

AFC South *Titans 3-2 *Colts 2-2-1 *Jaguars 2-3 *Texans 1-3-1 Next Sunday: Jax at Colts Oct. 23: Colts at Tenn — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 9, 2022

Tuesday on The Dan Dakich Show we chatted with The Dean Mike Chappell of Fox 59 and CBS 4 on the importance of Jonathan Taylor and how his presence opens things up for the Colts.

Chappy also took some time to discuss:

if divisional games really matter that much compared to any other game

the balance of winning ugly vs realizing flaws and improving on them

how the Colts match up with the Jags

what he thinks of the state of roughing the passer in the NFL

