Colts Announce 2020 NFL Regular Season Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS –It was announced a little bit later in the calendar than normal, but we have regular season schedules for all 32 NFL teams.

With the NFL still planning to start on time for the 2020 regular season, teams now know their schedules for this fall.

The 2020 preseason schedule for the Colts will look like this:

-Eagles: Thursday, August 13th (7:00 PM, FOX 59)

-at Bills: Saturday, August 29th (4:00 PM, FOX 59)

-at Bengals: Thursday, September 3rd (7:00 PM, FOX 59)

And below is the 2020 regular schedule for the Colts:

Week 1, at Jaguars, September 13th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-Two stats that will make Colts fans cringe: The Colts haven’t beaten the Jaguars away from home since the 2014 season and they haven’t won a season opener since 2013. These both should end in 2020?

Week 2, vs. Vikings, September 20th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, FOX)

-The Colts earned an impressive win up in Minnesota back in 2016. It’s now time for the Vikings to play in Indy for the first time since 2012. New Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes will likely have this one circled on the calendar, seeing the team who released him in March, after he had been with them since 2013. The Colts haven’t started a season 2-0 since…2009.

Week 3 vs. Jets, September 27th (Sunday, 4:05 PM, CBS)

-Sam Darnold will make his first start inside of Lucas Oil Stadium this fall. Currently, the Jets have more than a dozen of former Colts on their roster, with these two teams being quite active in exchanging players/picks over the past couple of years.

Week 4, at Bears, October 4th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-It’s the Colts’ first trip to Solider Field since Andrew Luck’s NFL debut to start the 2012 season. Chuck Pagano is heading into his second year as Chicago defensive coordinator.

Week 5, at Browns, October 11th (Sunday, 4:25 PM, CBS)

-These two teams have met in Cleveland just once since 2008. That was a heart-stopping one-point victory for the Colts in 2014. In fact, the Colts have won 8 of 9 over the Browns, with every single one of those matchups being a one-score game.

Week 6, vs. Bengals, October 18th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, FOX)

-With Joe Burrow starting for the Bengals in 2020, this means the No. 1 overall pick will get another taste of Lucas Oil Stadium next year. The Colts and Bengals last met in the 2018 regular season opener, also in Indianapolis (Bengals won 34-23).

Week 7: BYE

Week 8, at Lions, November 1st (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-The old ‘Eric Ebron team bowl’ sees the Colts going back to Detroit for the first time since an incredible 2012 victory, led by Andrew Luck and some late-game heroics to Donnie Avery and LaVon Brazill.

Week 9, vs. Ravens, November 8th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-The NFL’s reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, is coming to Lucas Oil Stadium in 2020. These two AFC teams have met just once since 2014 (a 23-16 road loss for the Colts in 2017).

Week 10, at Titans, November 12th (Thursday, 8:20 PM, FOX)

-Astonishingly, this is the only primetime game for the Colts in 2020 (and every team has to play one Thursday night game). Even though the Titans did beat the Colts in Indy last season, Indianapolis has still had firm control of the series in Nashville over the last dozen years. The Colts have won 7 of 8 in Nashville, although Ryan Tannehill was not the Titans’ starter in last year’s Week Two road victory.

Week 11, vs. Packers, November 22nd (Sunday, 1:00 PM, FOX)

-It was the Reggie Wayne orange glove game in 2012 the last time we saw the Packers and Aaron Rodgers playing in Indianapolis. Colts fans will also be getting a look at Devin Funchess in this matchup.

Week 12, vs. Titans, November 29th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-Are these the two ‘best’ teams in the AFC South heading into 2020? While the Colts have had the Titans number a lot, Tennessee has had four straight 9-win seasons, winning three road playoff games during that span.

Week 13, at Texans, December 6th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-The first matchup with the Colts/Texans comes in December. One-possession games between these two have been a virtual constant theme over the last handful of years.

Week 14, at Raiders, December 13th (Sunday, 4:05 PM, CBS)

-By finishing third in the AFC West, the Colts and Raiders meet again in 2020. This game though will be in Las Vegas, with the Raiders moving there this season. From a road venue standpoint, this is probably the most attractive destination for the Colts in 2020.

Week 15, vs. Texans, December 19/20th (TBD)

-Perhaps this will become a primetime game? This road matchup in 2019 sent the Colts into a tailspin to end the season and began the demise to any waning playoff hopes. Despite last year’s result, the Colts have had some recent success playing in Houston (won 6 of 7 since 2012).

Week 16, at Steelers, December 27th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-Hello, Eric Ebron. Yeah, this one should have a little extra jawing back and forth between Ebron and his former team. After playing in Pittsburgh last November, the Colts are playing at Heinz Field again. The Colts have lost 15 of their last 16 in Pittsburgh (have won once there since 1968).

Week 17, vs. Jaguars, January 3rd (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-The Colts will have the ‘easiest’ game of the entire season to finish things off. Where to even begin with all the dysfunction and uncertain future surrounding the Jaguars. The Colts have finished above .500 just once in the last 5 seasons (the longest drought for the team since 1990-94).