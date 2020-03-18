Who Are The Top Free Agents Left On Open Market?

INDIANAPOLIS – As always, legal tampering brought about many deals around the NFL.

And the free agency action has continued all week long.

Who are some of the top free agents left on the open market (Bold indicates signed with a new team)?

Quarterback

-Joe Flacco (Age: 35, Broncos)

-Jameis Winston (Age: 28, Buccaneers)

-Colt McCoy (Age: 33, Giants)

-Cam Newton (Age: 30, Panthers)

Running Back

-Lamar Miller (Age: 29, Texans)

-Melvin Gordon (Age 27, Broncos)

-Carols Hyde (Age: 28, Texans)

-Chris Thompson (Age: 29, Washington Football Team)

-Devonta Freeman (Age: 28, Falcons)

–Dion Lewis (Age: 29, Giants)

-Todd Gurley (Age: 25, Falcons)

Wide Receiver

-Nelson Agholor (Age: 27, Raiders)

–Robby Anderson (Age: 27, Panthers)

-Emmanuel Sanders (Age: 33, Saints)

-Demaryius Thomas (Age: 32, Jets)

-Tajae Sharpe (Age: 25, Vikings)

-Breshad Perriman (Age: 26, Jets)

-Demarcus Robinson (Age: 25, Chiefs)

-Devin Funchess (Age: 25, Packers)

-Phillip Dorsett (Age: 27, Seahawks)

-Rashard Higgins (Age: 25, Browns)

-Taylor Gabriel (Age: 29, Bears)

-Paul Richardson (Age: 27, Washington Football Team)

–Geronimo Allison (Age: 26, Lions)

Tight End

-Tyler Eifert (Age: 29, Jaguars)

-Jacob Hollister (Age: 26, Seahawks)

-Jordan Reed (Age: 29, Washington Football Team)

-Eric Ebron (Age: 26, Steelers)

-Nick Vannett (Age: 27, Seahawks)

-Delanie Walker (Age: 35, Titans)

Offensive Tackle

-Kelvin Beachum (Age: 30, Jets)

–Marcus Gilbert (Age: 32, Cardinals)

-Cordy Glenn (Age: 30, Bengals)

-Brandon Shell (Age: 28, Jets)

-Andrew Whitworth (Age: 38, Rams)

-Jason Peters (Age: 38, Eagles)

-Demar Dotson (Age: 34, Bucs)

-Daryl Williams (Age: 27, Bills)

-Joe Haeg (Age: 27, Bucs)

-Germain Ifedi (Age: 26, Bears)

Offensive Guard/Center

–Andrus Peat (Age: 26, Saints)

-B.J. Finney (Age: 28, Steelers)

-Josh Kline (Age: 30, Vikings)

-Mike Person (Age: 31, 49ers)

-Michael Schofield (Age: 29, Chargers)

-A.Q. Shipley (Age: 34, Cardinals)

-Connor McGovern (Age: 27, Broncos)

-Austin Blythe (Age: 28, Rams)

-Ron Leary (Age: 30, Broncos)

Defensive End

-Jadeveon Clowney (Age 27, Seattle)

–Derek Wolfe (Age: 30, Ravens)

-Everson Griffen (Age: 32, Vikings)

-Benson Mayowa (Age: 29, Raiders)

-Markus Golden (Age: 29, Giants)

-Michael Bennett (Age: 34, Cowboys)

-Cameron Wake (Age: 38, Titans)

-Pernell McPhee (Age: 31, Ravens)

Defensive Tackle

-Ndamukong Suh (Age: 33, Buccaneers)

-Shelby Harris (Age: 29, Broncos)

-Damon Harrison (Age: 31, Lions)

-Andrew Billings (Age: 24, Browns)

-Dontari Poe (Age: 30, Panthers)

–A’Shawn Robinson (Age: 25, Rams)

-Michael Pierce (Age: 27, Vikings)

-Timmy Jernigan (Age: 27, Eagles)

-Mike Daniels (Age: 30, Lions)

-Michael Brockers (Age: 29, Rams)

Linebacker

-Mychal Kendricks (Age: 29, Seahawks)

-Clay Matthews (Age: 33, Rams)

-Josh Bynes (Age: 30, Bengals)

-Nigel Bradham (Age: 30, Eagles)

-Kamaalei Correa (Age: 25, Titans)

-De’Vondre Campbell (Age: 26, Cardinals)

-Devon Kennard (Age: 28, Cardinals)

-Tahir Whitehead (Age: 29, Panthers)

-Wesley Woodyard (Age: 33, Titans)

Cornerback

-Logan Ryan (Age: 29, Titans)

–Desmond Trufant (Age: 29, Lions)

-Prince Amukamara (Age: 31, Bears)

–Ronald Darby (Age: 26, Washington Football Team)

–Chris Harris (Age: 30, signing with Chargers)

-Jimmy Smith (Age: 30, Ravens)

-Bashaud Breeland (Age: 28, Chiefs)

-Daryl Worley (Age: 25, Raiders)

-Trumaine Johnson (Age: 30, Jets)

–Xavier Rhodes (Age: 29, Colts)

–Pierre Desir (Age: 29, Jets)

-Nickell Robey Coleman (Age: 28, Eagles)

-Brandon Carr (Age: 33, Ravens)

-Tramon Williams (Age: 37, Packers)

-Tramaine Brock (Age: 31, Titans)

-Aqib Talib (Age: 34, Dolphins)

Safety

-Tavon Wilson (Age 30, Lions)

-HaHa Clinton-Dix (Age: 27, Cowboys)

-Damarious Randall (Age: 27, Browns)

-Vonn Bell (Age: 25, Bengals)

–Karl Joseph (Age: 26, Browns)

-Reshad Jones (Age: 32, Dolphins)

-Tony Jefferson (Age: 28, Ravens)

-Eric Reid (Age: 28, Panthers)

-Adrian Phillips (Age: 27, Chargers)