Colts Trade Cornerback Nate Hairston For 6th Round Draft Pick

Joe Robbins | Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are continuing to build that draft capital for 2020.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Colts added to their pick haul for next year by trading cornerback Nate Hairston to the New York Jets for a 6th round pick.

Hairston, who was a 5th round pick in 2017, could have definitely made Indianapolis’ 53-man roster, but the Colts really like their depth at cornerback, so his value wasn’t as immense as in previous seasons.

The relationship between Chris Ballard and former Colts personnel man Rex Hogan, who is now the Assistant General Manager with the Jets, played a role in this move.

Hairston had 11 career starts in 2 seasons with the Colts.

The versatility of Hairston—having the ability to play outside and inside at corner—was his greatest asset to the team.

But the Colts have Kenny Moore as their top slot corner, and Quincy Wilson has shown the ability to fill in there, if need be.

Currently, these are the Colts cornerbacks heading into this weekend’s roster cuts:

Jalen Collins, Pierre Desir, Isaiah Langley, Chris Milton, Kenny Moore, Shakail Taylor*, Marvell Tell*, Quincy Wilson, Rock Ya-Sin* (*rookie)

Desir and Moore are your starters, with Rock Ya-Sin and Wilson as the next guys up.

Chris Milton has a strong special teams history with the Colts and could make the team again.

Rookie Marvell Tell benefits from Wednesday’s news, and might just be the 6th corner, if the Colts decide to keep that many this year.

Veteran corner Jalen Collins has struggled this preseason. Undrafted rookie Shakial Taylor has had some nice moments this offseason.

Adding another pick does bolster the draft capital for the Colts in 2020, just in case they feel the need to move up for a quarterback next April.

Here’s an up to date look at the 9 draft picks for the Colts in the 2020:

-Round 1 (Colts)

-Round 2 (Colts)

-Round 2 Washington Football Team)

-Round 3 (Colts)

-Round 4 (Colts)

-Round 5 (Colts)

-Round 6 (Colts)

-Round 6 (Chiefs, via Jets)

-Round 7 (Colts)