Beyond the Bricks: Remembering Gil De Ferran and Cale Yarborough

Tonight on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, we pay homage to two drivers who left us during the year. Gil De Ferran and Cale Yarborough. Jake and Mike give a biography on De Ferran’s life, and play audio of some of his first racing moments at IMS. The two talk about De Ferran’s first win with Hall Racing, and how popular of a driver he was at the end of 1996, and his record-breaking run at Fontana.

In the second half of the show, Jake and Mike talk more about Gil De Ferran, and we hear audio of Gil De Ferran’s win at Indy and discuss the team dynamic of De Ferran and Helio Castroneves. We hear from Helio Castroneves about Gil De Ferran’s passing and the memories he has with him.

In the final segment of the show, Jake and Mike talk about the legacy of Cale Yarborough, his NASCAR career, and his IndyCar career. We hear from Cale Yarborough on his Indy 500 career, and Donald Davidson recapping Yarborough’s career, including his rough beginning in 1966 with the start accident. We also hear Cale Yarborough sing Hey, Good Lookin’.