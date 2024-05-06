Listen Live
Indy GP Race Week is Here!

Published on May 6, 2024

trackside 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan IndyCar racing national podcast

Tonight, Kevin and Curt talk about the upcoming schedule for the month of May has finally arrived! It’s race week for the Sonsio Grand Prix! They talk about yesterday’s races with Lando Norris’s maiden win yesterday in the F1 Miami Grand Prix and Kyle Larson beating Chris Buescher in the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas by 0.001 in the closest finish in series history. They also talk about Theo Pourchaire recent oval testing at the World Wide Technology Raceway, and if he could potentially replace Kyle Larson if there are any conflicting issues with his NASCAR schedule. 

Later in the the show, Kevin and Curt answer some listener questions, including about bets from the St. Pete Grand Prix, and what to do with car counts exceeding the track number. The two talk about Josef Newgarden getting hit by Colton Herta at Long Beach, and what lays ahead for the month of May. 

Kevin and Curt rounded out the show reading a few more user tweets, including who will drive David Malukas’ car in the 500 this year. 

