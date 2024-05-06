Listen Live
Sports

A Rivalry Renewed? Can Pacers-Knicks Get Back To 90s Hatred?

Published on May 6, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Pacers Reggie Miller, 1999 NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Source: Manny Millan / Getty

It’s been a while since the Pacers and Knicks squared off in the playoffs.  11 years since the last matchup in 2013. Even that series, which the Pacers won 4-2, paled in comparison to the fantastic showdowns in the 90s.  Reggie Miller, Rik Smits, Dale Davis, Patrick Ewing, John Starks, Charles Oakley, the list goes on.  Star-studded rosters, Reggie and Spike Lee chirping at each other, Hicks vs. Knicks, the choke sign, “ding dong, the witch is dead”, so many memories in those series.

Decades have past, the league is completely different now in terms of not only style of play but salary cap and everything else.  But could this once iconic rivalry get renewed starting tonight?  It may take a game or two, some extra-curriculars after a whistle or a Game 1 upset by the Pacers tonight but I think it can.

Related Stories

The Pacers are not favored to win this series.  In fact, nationally it appears people assume the Knicks will make short work of the Blue & Gold.  Knicks fans were disregarding the Pacers even before they finished their series with the Philadelphia 76ers when they chanted “Bring on Boston!”, completely moving past their second-round series opponent as an afterthought.

The Pacers will have their hands full trying to slow down Jalen Brunson, who seems to be scoring at will at this point.  Can Tyrese Haliburton get his scoring back on track?  Will Pascal Siakam find his red-hot shooting again and can Myles Turner help contain New York’s bigs?

It’ll be a fascinating series as it unfolds, especially if the Pacers can steal one at MSG in one of these first two.  The NBA needs more rivalries in general and the Pacers and Knicks stoking the flames of rivalries’ past would be a perfect blast from the past.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Cotton's List  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

Los Angeles Rams v Indianapolis Colts 7 items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Winners And Losers From 2024 NFL Draft

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Conor Daly visiting his home in Indianapolis Indiana
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Visiting The Indianapolis Home of IndyCar Driver Conor Daly | Golden Badge

MLB: JUL 19 Mariners at Angels 20 items
Cotton's List  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close