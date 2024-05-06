Listen Live
Mike Greenberg relives Pacers and Knicks rivalry

Published on May 6, 2024

For the first time since 2013, the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are set to face off in the playoffs. This is only the third time the two teams have met in the postseason since 2000.

The two teams met three times in the regular season. All those matchups can seemingly be forgotten about because each game featured players no longer on either roster or have featured players that are now injured.

There are a few things that the Pacers can take away from those games.

  1. How the Knicks plan to utilize Jalen Brunson against the Pacers defense
  2. The physicality the Knicks will play with defensively
  3. How aggressive the Knicks are on the glass

During the course of the season, the Pacers were one of the worst teams in rebounding. They finished third worst in defensive rebounding. New York finished first this season in offensive rebounding. Indiana is going to need Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin, and others to crash the glass hard to eliminate the Knicks second chance opportunities.

Someone that grew up watching Patrick Ewing vs Reggie Miller and has followed the NBA this season is ESPN’s Mike Greenberg.

He joined Query & Company Monday afternoon to relive the glory days of the historic rivalry.

“Knicks/Pacers, to me, will always be the Davis brothers on one side, Oakley and Nathan on the other, Reggie Miller and Patrick Ewing, Larry Brown and Patrick Riley, and those series in the nineties where both teams wanted to win the game 88-84.” Greenberg expressed.

Other topics that Greenberg touched on during his conversation with Jake Query & Jimmy Cook were:

  • National perspective on the Indiana Pacers
  • Can Tyrese Haliburton become one of the spotlight NBA players?
  • Explains how the Indiana Pacers can defeat the New York Knicks

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Mike Greenberg, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

