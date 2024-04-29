UCLA Defensive Coordinator Ikaika Malloe On Laiatu Latu

If you ask Chris Ballard (and several draft pundits), the Indianapolis Colts might have grabbed the steal of the draft in the 1st-round when they selected edge rusher Laiatu Latu out of UCLA.

Latu was the most productive pass rusher in college football last season, and if it weren’t for lingering concern over a neck injury that forced an early retirement he would later return from, he likely would have been a top-5 selection. Ballard admitted to the media that the Colts did try and trade up, most likely for tight end Brock Bowers of Georgia, but no one was willing to play ball, so they stayed put and ended up taking the first defensive player off the board.

There’s no doubt a player like Bowers would have been a great fit in Shane Steichen’s offense. However, the Colts have long needed a dominant edge rusher; if Latu can stay healthy and replicate the success he had in college, perhaps Chris Ballard will look back upon this draft and be thankful he couldn’t move up.

During Monday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, who spent last season as the defensive line coach for the Bruins. Coach Malloe spent a lot of time with Latu, giving him an inside perspective on his skillset as well as his health. Coach Malloe gave some insight into what led to the UCLA doctor clearing Latu.

“I don’t know that part in terms of what he actually saw, I do know that the UCLA doctor had some steps that he was willing to take to even get to that point. It wasn’t as if ‘Latu’s cleared, he can 100% go ahead’, in his mind it was ‘these are the steps that you would have to take to convince me, that when I do sign off on it, he can create contact.’ He was very, very cautious about the whole thing.”

Coach Malloe also spoke on if he had any concerns about how Latu’s game will translate to the NFL.

“None at all, and to me it starts with him and his mentality. What you guys will love at Indy is his energy. He comes to work with a mindset that this will be his last day. I mean if you can, anybody, fans and coaches alike, if we can actually put ourselves in that position where somebody promised you this would be your last day, how would you approach that day? That kid shows up to work every single day with that mindset, and it becomes contagious, like these players really took to him…I really think, come maybe a year from now, I think all the Colts fans will be super excited of what you guys have brought on to the team…I follow Colts football, so I know that defense, how good we are there on defense, but I do believe he will find his niche and his place there, and he will increase the productivity of the Indianapolis Colts.”

Finally, Coach Malloe brought up an active NFL player that he thinks Latu compares to.

“Man, I’ll be scared to say it, but to be quite honest, I think of my man from the Raiders [Maxx Crosby]. His energy and the way he rushes, the intensity of how he plays, Maxx Crosby comes to mind…I do believe in a year from, people will mention Laiatu’s name in that same aspect. You know, I call him ‘The Artist’; I think he takes pass rushing to such a complete different level, from how he does his footwork and his hand placement, and he always has an answer because he studies so much film.”

