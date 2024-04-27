Listen Live
Colts Round 5 Pick: Auburn Defensive Back Jaylin Simpson

Published on April 27, 2024

New Mexico State v Auburn

Source: Michael Chang / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – Did the Colts nab their center of the future to start the final day of the draft?

With the 164th  overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Colts took Auburn DB-Jaylin Simpson in Round Five.

1. Quick SEC Defensive Back

With another pick in Round 5, the Colts finally took a defensive back. At Auburn, Jaylin Simpson started 23 games, finishing with 21 passes defensed and 7 interceptions. Simpson expected to be drafted earlier than Round. Simpson runs a 4.45 40-yard dash, with a strength in the speed category to try and make up for a small frame at 5-11 and 179 pounds. Simpson, a Senior Bowl product, does have a good amount of experience on special teams. On his media conference call, Simpson shared the Colts liked his range at free safety.

 

2. Corner Or Safety?

It looks like another position switch coming on Day 3 for the Colts. Simpson was mostly a safety at Auburn, but definitely has some cornerback history. The Colts have labeled him a cornerback. It is pretty interesting though the Colts didn’t take a single defensive back until their 7th pick of the draft, with that coming at the end of Round 5. Again, versatile defensive backs are especially key on game days when you are trying to fill out a 46-man dressing roster.

 

3. Finally, A DB

To most, the biggest immediate need on the Colts roster was cornerback, and it looks like Simpson will get a look there. Despite the Colts drafting 3 cornerbacks last year, they have dipped back into this position group in 2024. A top outside cornerback on the roster remains a question. But Simpson could be a backup nickel to Kenny Moore II, which was a key depth spot in question.

 

