Colts Round 5 Pick: Oregon State Wide Receiver Anthony Gould

INDIANAPOLIS – A new NFL rule change for 2024 is going to greatly help the Colts 5th round pick carve out a role.

With the 142nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Colts took Oregon State WR/KR-Anthony Gould in Round Five.

Here are 3 takeaways on Gould:

1. Speedy Wideout

We will start with the receiver outlook for Anthony Gould, even though this pick extends to special teams as well. Gould caught 84 balls in 43 career games for 1,320 yards and 6 touchdowns. He did struggle with some drops, but also had big play ability around that (averaging 16.2 yards per catch). At 5-8 and 174 pounds, Gould is one of the smallest Colts in franchise history, so his offensive usage will probably be in a very gadget-y role. Gould ran 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine. Offensively, Gould will likely back up Josh Downs in the slot, with occasional specific package use to get his speed on the field.

2. Don’t Forget About Special Teams

More than anything, this pick screams new kick return rules in the NFL. Remember, Dallis Flowers handled these early-season duties last year before he tore his Achilles. And Isaiah McKenzie is no longer on the football team. With an increase in returns likely, having a weapon back there should aid a few more opportunities in that part of the game, compared to some recent seasons. At punt return, Gould actually led all of college football in 2022 with an eye-popping return average of 18.3. Even though Gould only had 1 career kick return in college, the new KR rules in the NFL means that play will look more like a punt for a return man, so his skillset should translate there. Gould could very well have a 53-man spot strictly as a return guy, with the rule changes in 2024 helping his cause big time.

3. Another Wide Receiver

For the first time in the Chris Ballard era he spent 2 picks in the first five rounds on a wide receiver (2nd round-Adonai Mitchell, 5th round-Anthony Gould). Again, further support for Anthony Richardson was always a necessary goal in this year’s draft. And that’s where another (speedy) pick at wideout comes in handing for trying to give Richardson pass catching weapons he can grow with over the years. Richardson will be just 24 years old when Michael Pittman’s new contract ends, so you need to keep stockpiling at wideout, even if this selection is much more specialized.