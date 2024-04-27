Colts Round 4 Pick: Wisconsin Center Tanor Bortolini

INDIANAPOLIS – Did the Colts nab their center of the future to start the final day of the draft?

With the 117th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Colts took Wisconsin C-Tanor Bortolini in Round Four.

Here are 3 takeaways on Bortolini:

1. Versatile Pick From O-Line Factory

Chris Ballard’s alma mater is an offensive line factory, so no surprise to see the Colts make this pick, as it was one I had mocked in Round 4 earlier this week. While Bortolini projects as a center at the next level, he was uber versatile at Wisconsin (13 starts at center, 8 at left guard, 3 at right guard, 3 at right tackle). Bortolini is a high-level athlete with some questions about his overall strength and arm length, hence the reason for falling to Round 4. Known for his intelligence, Bortolini had Ivy League offers out of high school, so he should be able to handle whatever pre-snap responsibility is needed.

2. Center Of The Future?

One of my goals entering this draft was for them to try and find the center of the future with a middle round pick. And that could certainly be Bortolini. Ryan Kelly, who turns 31 next month, is entering the final year of his contract. While Kelly has expressed a desire to play 10 full seasons (the 2024 season will be his 9th), it’s a perfectly fine time to start thinking about pairing Anthony Richardson up with someone like Bortolini. Andrew Luck had a constant revolving door at center until the Colts drafted Kelly. Ideally, Bortolini would take that torch and be that guy for Richardson.

3. Interior Attention

Chris Ballard mentioned in this draft he loved the mid-round depth along the offensive line. Well here are back-to-back picks in Round 3 and Round 4. And the interior focus makes sense as you think about life after Ryan Kelly (turns 31 next month; free agent in 2025). Interior need, after taking a couple of offensive tackles last year, also checks a potential box at guard with RG-Will Fries entering a contract year. Chris Ballard said the first focus with Anthony Richardson was protecting him, well that focus has taken some shape with a pair of picks.