Listen Live
Contests

Win Tickets: Scott Dixon VIP Meet and Greet & 2 Tickets to Tales From The Tracks

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Enter for your chance to win to meet scott dixon and his staff

Enter below for your chance to win:

  • 2 tickets to the SOLD OUT event, Tales From The Track
  • VIP seating with Dixon’s Crewchief during the event
  • Passes to meet Scott Dixon himself compliments of the official jeweler of the 500 festival: Khamis Fine Jewelers!

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
Enter for your chance to win to meet scott dixon and his staff
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Scott Dixon VIP Meet and Greet & 2 Tickets to Tales From The Tracks

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Round 1, Pick 15 Recap: UCLA Defensive End Laiatu Latu

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Texas A&M at LSU
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Analyzing Colts Draft Scenarios, Including Trades

2023 Pac-12 Championship - Oregon v Washington
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Top Day Two Draft Prospects For Colts?

Indianapolis Colts v Atlanta Falcons
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Chris Ballard Pre Draft Press Conference Recap

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close