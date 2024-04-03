Listen Live
Purdue Basketball Interviews On 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan During NCAA Tournament Run

Published on April 3, 2024

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan, has been actively engaging with Purdue University’s basketball program through a series of radio interviews while on their NCAA Tournament run.
These interviews have featured Purdue coaches, players, former players, and alumni, providing valuable insights and perspectives on the team’s performance, strategy, and history.

The station’s programming includes the shows like “Wake Up Call With KB & Andy”, “Query & Company”, and “The Ride With JMV” which have hosted notable figures such as Purdue head coach Matt Painter, guard Braden Smith, and others!
The content offers a platform for in-depth discussions, analysis, and conversations surrounding Purdue basketball, contributing to the station’s role as a hub for sports enthusiasts in the region.

Check out below some of our Purdue Basketball Interviews On 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan During NCAA Tournament Run!

We will add new ones as they come on the air with us!

INTERVIEWS

April 4th: Purdue head coach Matt Painter joined The Ride With JMV to talk about making the Final Four and more!
April 4th: Former Purdue Guard Dakota Mathias Weighs in on Boilermakers’ Final Four Run!
April 3rd: JMV speaks to the voice of the Purdue Boilermakers, Rob Blackman!
April 2nd: Former Boilermaker Robbie Hummel joined JMV to talk his alma mater making the Final Four!

April 3rd: Ian Eagle, the voice of the Final Four, joins The Ride With JMV!

April 3rd: Former Boilermaker Chris Kramer joined The Ride With JMV to talk about Purdue making the Final Four!

 

April 3rd: P.J Thompson, the Director Of Player Development for Purdue, joins The Ride With JMV!

 

April 3rd: Former Hoosier and Big Ten Player of the Year Brian Evans Joins JMV to talk Purdue making the Final Four!

April 2nd: Rob Blackmon joined the Wake Up Call after Purdue made the Final Four.

 The interviews don’t stop now!
Tune-in to 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan all week long as we will preview the Final Four weekend and more!

