Gerald Forsythe buys the Long Beach Grand Prix

Tonight, Curt and Kevin talk about testing at IMS coming up. They also talk about a new book that Mark Montieth uncovered written by Angelo Angelopoulos about Bill Vukovich’s racing career. They talk about the eclipse at IMS and how IndyCar’s show 100 Days to Indy will help the series gain popularity. Kevin and Curt give updates on the state of the Long Beach Grand Prix, and Jerry Forsythe buying up Kevin Kalkhovin’s stock in the race.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt discuss the Thermal Grand Prix. They talk about how the race filled a big gap in the schedule, and allowed for people to keep talking about IndyCar, as opposed to radio-silence for several weeks. Curt believes that they should eliminate cars at the end of each lap to ensure more battling for position. Curt makes the point that the race at Thermal could lead to more sponsorship deals being made at the race with wealthy businesspeople.

Kevin rounds out the first hour looking at some tweets, answering questions including if NASCAR buying the Long Beach GP was overhyped. They also talk about the amount of money going towards the IndyCar race at Texas.

In the second hour of the show, the two revisit the power of a show like 100 Days to Indy, and preview their segment with Mark Montieth.

Later in the second hour, former IndyStar writer Mark Montieth joins the show to talk about a new book that Angelo Angelopoulos wrote back in the 60s about Bill Vukovich that was never released. Montieth talks about how he uncovered the manuscript, and got the book published. Montieth talks about some of the things he had to change about the book, and how there was not a whole lot that needed to change. He also gives an overview of the book.

Kevin ends the show previewing next week.