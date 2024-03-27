Listen Live
For Pacers, T.J McConnell Continues To Be Essential

Published on March 27, 2024

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Clippers

Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

The Pacers got a big win in Los Angeles on Monday night, when they beat the Clippers 133-116 in one of the more impressive performances of the season. 

A key factor in that performance was T.J McConnell. McConnell, in 24 minutes off the bench, added 15 points and continuously provided a spark for the Pacers when they needed it. It was a familiar sight for Pacer fans, who have watched McConnell make himself an essential piece of the Pacers playoff hopes with his effort and tenacity all season. 

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Alex Golden of Setting The Pace about McConnell, and how the Pacers are lucky that they have him. 

“He really brings so much value to this team that he really is invaluable. We saw that early on, he wasn’t in the rotation, and you realize just how much his presence not being on the court can hurt this team, and there were even games where he wouldn’t be in the rotation in the first half, where Rick Carlisle would need that spark, and then here comes McConnell in the 3rd quarter hoping to try and bring something after not playing in the first half because he wasn’t technically supposed to be in the rotation for the game that night…He’s just kind of that energy that keeps the team going so many times, too. To me you can never really understand the true value of him until he’s not there anymore.” 

Listen to JMV’s full conversation with Alex Golden and more down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

