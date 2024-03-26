Are the Colts doing enough for Anthony Richardson?

[Indianapolis, IN]- NFL Head Coaches are in Orlando, Florida for the annual Coaches Meetings.

Yesterday, Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen spoke to the media. However, some comments were not agreed upon by Kevin Bowen on the Wake Up Call with KB and Andy.

“I am very intrigued by Anthony Richardson,” Bowen said during the show, “Having said that, I did not know Anthony Richardson played corner or safety. Anthony Richardson unbelievable against the Rams. Was he out there against Puka Nacua?”

Andy chimed in with a similar take.

“That’s my point,” Andy said, “That’s fine, but what about the defense?”

So far the primary goal for the Colts has been to retain players, rather than find new ones outside the organization. Indianapolis resigned Michael Pittman Jr., Grover Stewart, Kenny Moore, Tayven Bryan, and other guys from last year’s team. They have only made two outside free agent signings, Defensive Tackle Raekwon Davis and Quarterback Joe Flacco. Both are expected to be backups next year.

After these signings Indianapolis has an estimated $22 million in cap space left.

Some of the top remaining defensive back free agents according to PFF are:

Rock Ya-Sin (#4)

Marcus Peters (#6)

Taylor Rapp (#10)

Shaquille Griffin (#16)

Questions were raised after the Tennessee Titans traded a third-round pick and a swapped seventh rounder for Chiefs Cornerback La’Jarius Sneed.

Teams like the Houston Texans have been very active in free agency. The Texans top signings were:

Danielle Hunter

Denico Autry

Joe Mixon

Jeff Okudah

In the latest projected win totals, the AFC South is a tight race. Houston has an over/under 9.5 win projection, while the Colts and Jaguars have an over/under 8.5 win projection.

Indianapolis could address the secondary needs in the Draft, which starts on April 25th. Indianapolis holds the 15th overall pick.