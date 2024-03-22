Pat McAfee To Pay $10K To Each ISU Player If Team Wins NIT

The Indiana State Sycamores men’s basketball team has gotten quite the exposure over the past couple of weeks.

They were snubbed of getting into the NCAA Tournament as one of the first four out but did not hesitate accepting their invitation to the NIT which is a 32 team tournament of the next best teams that didn’t make the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana State was chosen as a #1 seed in the tounament and after a slow start pulled off a come-from-behind victory in the first round of the NCAA NIT against Southern Methodist University.

Pat McAfee, on his show on ESPN, expressed that he wasn’t the happiest that Indiana State got snubbed and invited Bobbie Avila otherwise known as Cream Abdul-Jabbar to come on to the program and play a quick game to 5 against “The NCAA”. Watch below how it played out.

One of the best things about Robbie Avila is all of the nicknames that have came his way since entering the spotlight. He has been called Cream Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Nerd, Steph Blurry, Rob Wave and others. he also mentioned he likes to mimic his game to Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis. Bobbie talks to Pat more about the comparison.

Bobbie Avila stuck around to chat with Pat more but at the end of their conversation Pat McAfee wanted to show Indiana State his true support on them being “screwed” by the NCAA selection committee in being left out of the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament and wanted to offer them an incentive on winning the NIT.

Indiana State is coming for the NIT Championship!