Win Tickets: Indiana Golden Gloves Amateur Boxing Shaken Up By Moon Drops Distillery

Published on March 18, 2024

Indiana Golden Gloves Kate Gregg Photography for Boxing

Source: Kate Gregg / Kate Gregg Photography

Register below to win a 4 pack of tickets to the Indiana Golden Gloves Amateur Boxing State Tournament the next 6 Thursdays thanks our friends at Moon Drops Distillery:

  • March 21st
  • March 28th
  • April 4th
  • April 11th
  • April 18th
  • April 25th – Championship night

Time: 7PM

Location: Tyndall Armory

Address: 711 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Enter every week below!

