Win Tickets: Indiana Golden Gloves Amateur Boxing Shaken Up By Moon Drops Distillery

Register below to win a 4 pack of tickets to the Indiana Golden Gloves Amateur Boxing State Tournament the next 6 Thursdays thanks our friends at Moon Drops Distillery:
- March 21st
- March 28th
- April 4th
- April 11th
- April 18th
- April 25th – Championship night
Time: 7PM
Location: Tyndall Armory
Address: 711 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Enter every week below!
-
