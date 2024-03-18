Win Tickets: Indiana Golden Gloves Amateur Boxing Shaken Up By Moon Drops Distillery

Register below to win a 4 pack of tickets to the Indiana Golden Gloves Amateur Boxing State Tournament the next 6 Thursdays thanks our friends at Moon Drops Distillery:

March 21st

March 28th

April 4th

April 11th

April 18th

April 25th – Championship night

Time: 7PM

Location: Tyndall Armory

Address: 711 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Enter every week below!