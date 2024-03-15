Purdue Advances to Big Ten Semi-Finals

[Minneapolis, MN]- (3) Purdue is off to their third straight Big Ten tournament Semi-Final after a 67-62 win over Michigan State.

The Boilermakers opened the quarterfinals with a 6-0 run after getting down 3-2 early. At the midway point in the first half, Purdue held an 18-10 lead. The Spartans would come within two with 6:42 left in the first half thanks to Tyson Walker’s three pointer. However, Ethan Morton would not let the Spartans get closer than that, knocking down an inner free throw line jumper. Zach Edey was credited the assist.

A foul on Mason Gillis with 4:50 left in the first half and a 22-20 lead for Purdue allowed Michigan State to come within one after a made free throw by Malik Hall. For nearly a minute of play, neither team would score with the Boilermakers leading 25-21. The drought ended with a Myles Colven jumper, with an Edey assist. The last time either team would score in the first half was with fifty-eight seconds left. Purdue held a 34-27 halftime lead.

Edey opened the scoring in the second half, pushing Purdue ahead 36-27. Purdue would hold the lead, with a few close game moments by Michigan State, until there was 1:46 remaining. With Michigan State down 56-54, a made Tyson Walker shot would tie the game up. On the other end, Fletcher Loyer would hit a three, putting Purdue back in front 59-56.

With twenty-one seconds left, a Malik Hall dunk brought the game back within two. The Spartans could not stop Purdue though, fouling Edey who hit both of his free throws. Michigan State came back within three late, but free throws by Edey, Lance Jones, and Gillis put the cap on the Spartans comeback.

In the individual stats, Zach Edey led the team in scoring with twenty-nine. He also added twelve rebounds for a double-double. Lance Jones was the only other Boilermaker to score in double figures with ten. Braden Smith finished the day with only five points but did leave for some time in second half with injury. Smith would eventually return late. Purdue’s bench contributed seventeen in the win.

As a team, Purdue shot 41.5% from the field, 35.7% from the three-point line, and hit 18 of their 27 free throws. One of the biggest statistical margins was the number of fouls committed by Michigan State. Purdue was fouled twenty-nine times, while only committing seventeen. The Boilermakers also won the turnover battle with a -2 margin, but only scored five points off turnovers. Nearly half of Purdue’s points came in the paint.

The Boilermakers move on to the semi-finals against the winner of Wisconsin and Northwestern.