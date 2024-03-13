Interview: Michael Pittman Jr. Talks Contract Extension

For the first time since the end of his breakout season, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is able to talk about his contract negotiations.

The 26-year-old from USC joined Query & Company on Wednesday afternoon and walked fans through his experience of being franchise tagged to signing his 3-year contract. Other topics that MPJ discussed were:

How often he’s in communication with Anthony Richardson

What part of his game he’s trying to improve on for next season

Accesses what area the Colts offense needs to improve on

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Michael Pittman Jr., download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.