Tyquan Lewis Signing Yet Another Contract Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the Colts’ best individual stories from the 2023 season is back for yet another contract.

Tyquan Lewis has re-signed a two-year deal with the Colts, meaning a key and versatile defensive line piece is staying in Indianapolis.

Lewis simply playing in all 17 games was an objectively great thing to see last year.

In both 2021 and 2022, Lewis saw his season come to a screeching halt due to consecutive torn patellar injuries (in different knees).

Adding more salt on those wounds, both of those season-ending injuries occurred in contract years for the former 2nd round pick, with Lewis not playing after the end of October in either of those campaigns.

Not only did Lewis finally play past Halloween last fall, he also earned more and more playing time and responsibility as the season moved along.

As a consistently productive and versatile defensive line option, Lewis actually saw some action in the Colts third-down package as the 2023 season reached its latter stages.

Lewis finished the 2023 campaign with 9 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits.

To put those numbers in perspective, those numbers were much more efficient than that of Kwity Paye (8 tackles for loss and 9 QB hits), when you factor in Paye having played 264 more snaps than Lewis.

With Lewis producing at a higher level, it was the Ohio State product supplanting the Michigan product in that third-down rush group alongside Samson Ebukam, DeForest Buckner and Dayo Odeyingbo.

All of this made Lewis an interesting case study as he hit free agency for a third straight year.

Clearly, the Colts are fans of Lewis.

Why else would they have given up one-year prove-it deals following two straight years of devastating injuries?

A healthy Lewis, who was a 2nd round pick in 2018, proved his value in 2023.

So, he is back for a 7th straight year with the Colts.