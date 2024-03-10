List Of NFL’s Top 2024 Free Agents

INDIANAPOLIS – Let the madness begin.

NFL free agency week is here, as the legal tampering window opens Monday and the new league year officially begins Wednesday afternoon.

Here are some of the top remaining free agents in 2024 (a list we will update throughout free agency):

Quarterback

-Jacoby Brissett

-Kirk Cousins

-Sam Darnold

-Josh Dobbs

-Joe Flacco

-Jimmy Garoppolo

-Tyler Huntley

-Baker Mayfield

-Gardner Minshew

-Ryan Tannehill

-Tyrod Taylor

-Carson Wentz

-Jameis Winston

Running Back

-Saquon Barkley

-A.J. Dillon

-J.K. Dobbins

-Gus Edwards

-Austin Ekeler

-Ezekiel Elliott

-Derrick Henry

-Clyde Edwards-Helaire

-Kareem Hunt

-Alexander Mattison

-Jerrick McKinnon

-Zack Moss

-Tony Pollard

-D’Andre Swift

Wide Receiver

-Odell Beckham Jr.

-Kendrick Bourne

-Tyler Boyd

-Marquise Brown

-DJ Chark

-Chase Claypool

-Gabe Davis

-Van Jefferson

-Darnell Mooney

-K.J. Osborn

-Michael Pittman Jr.

-Josh Reynolds

-Calvin Ridley

-Curtis Samuel

-Marquez Valdes-Scantling

-Michael Thomas

Tight End

-Harrison Bryant

-Noah Fant

-Mike Gesicki

-Austin Hooper

-Dalton Schultz

-Jonnu Smith

-Robert Tonyan

Offensive Line

-Nick Allegretti

-Mekhi Becton

-Tyler Biadasz

-Trent Brown

-Mason Cole

-Lloyd Cushenberry

-Kevin Dotson

-Jermaine Eluemunor

-George Fant

-Jon Feliciano

-Graham Glasgow

-Nick Harris

-Robert Hunt

-Jonah Jackson

-Andre James

-Kendall Lamm

-Mike Onwenu

-Dalton Risner

-John Simpson

-Donovan Smith

-Tyron Smith

-Laken Tomlinson

-Connor Wiliams

-Jonah Williams

-Kevin Zeitler

Defensive Line

-Josh Allen

-Dorance Armstrong

-Denico Autry

-Derek Barnett

-Shaquil Barrett

-Brian Burns

-Jadeveon Clowney

-Fletcher Cox

-Marcus Davenport

-Sebastian Joseph-Day

-Bud Dupree

-A.J. Epenesa

-Foley Fatukasi

-Leonard Floyd

-Randy Gregory

-Lawrence Guy

-Shelby Harris

-Danielle Hunter

-Bryce Huff

-Daquan Jones

-Quinton Jefferson

-Tyquan Lewis

-Bryan Mone

-Yannick Ngakoue

-Sheldon Rankins

-D.J. Reader

-Kyle Van Noy

-Emmanuel Ogbah

-Za’Darius Smith

-Grover Stewart

-Teair Tart

-Josh Uche

-Christian Wilkins

-Leonard Williams

-Chase Young

Linebacker

-Jerome Baker

-Jordyn Brooks

-Blake Cashman

-Lavonte David

-Willie Gay

-Josey Jewell

-Shaquille Leonard

-Frankie Luvu

-Kenneth Murray

-Patrick Queen

-Azeez Al-Shaair

-Isaiah Simmons

-Bobby Wagner

-Devin White

Cornerback

-Eli Apple

-Chidobe Awuzie

-Kendall Fuller

-Khristian Fulton

-Stephon Gilmore

-C.J. Henderson

-Xavien Howard

-Adoree’ Jackson

-Dane Jackson

-Kenny Moore

-Sean Murphy-Bunting

-Steven Nelson

-Jeff Okudah

-Bradley Roby

-Tre’Davis White

-Ahkello Witherspoon

-Rock Ya-Sin

Safety

-Jamal Adams

-Julian Blackmon

-Jeremy Chinn

-Kameron Curl

-Quandre Diggs

-Kyle Dugger

-Jordan Fuller

-C.J. Gardner-Johnson

-Eddie Jackson

-Micah Hyde

-Xavier McKinney

-Jordan Poyer

-Darnell Savage

-Justin Simmons

-Geno Stone

-Tracy Walker

-Jordan Whitehead

-Antoine Winfield