3 Purdue Wins Big Ten Outright

[Urbana, IL]- Third ranked Purdue is the outright winner of the Big Ten in 2023-24.

With Purdue’s 77-71 win over thirteenth ranked Illinois Tuesday, the Boilermakers are the first back-to-back outright Big Ten winners since Ohio State in the mid-2000s.

In the game, Illinois jumped out to an early 4-0 lead. Purdue would go nearly eight minutes in the first half without nearing double digits. When they finally hit that point, they trailed 13-10. The Illini would lead the entire first half, ending with a score of 40-34. Illinois largest lead was nine, when they led 26-27.

Purdue’s Braden Smith would kick the scoring off in the second half, hitting a three pointer that cut Illinois’ lead to three. After a dunk by Illini Cole Hawkins, Fletcher Loyer dropped a three and got Purdue back within three.

Illinois would not go down easy though, as they continued to match shots with Purdue throughout the second half. Zach Edey would tie the game at 49-49 with 13:22 left. Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. would break that tie, regaining the Illini lead at 52-49. Fletcher Loyer cut the game down to one with 12:41 left. At the 11:34 mark, Purdue and Illinois were once again tied at 52-52. However, two free throws by Illinois’ Ty Rodgers would break the tie and give the Illini the lead once again. Despite Purdue’s best efforts, they just could not seem to take the game over through the first thirty minutes.

That would change though halfway through the second half. With Purdue trailing 54-53, Lance Jones found Mason Gillis for a three, giving Purdue their first lead in the game. Illinois now would try but struggle to match the offense of Purdue. With 4:22 left in the game, the Boilermakers and Illini were once again knotted up at 64-64. Illinois would take a two-point lead… for about fifteen seconds. Another Loyer three, this time assisted by Smith, pushed Purdue out 67-66. This would start a 7-0 run for Purdue, lasting almost two minutes. With forty-four seconds left, Illinois trailed by three. Smith would make that six with another three, the final scoring play of the night. In the end, a defensive rebound by Mason Gillis made Purdue outright Big Ten Champions.

Individually, Edey once again led the Boilermakers with 28 points and 8 rebounds. Three other Boilermakers would score in double figures, Smith (13), Loyer (16) and Mason Gillis (10). Gillis was the only player off the bench to score.

As a team, Purdue hit 48.6% of their shots, 56.3% from the three, and went 10-14 from the free throw line. They outrebounded Illinois 31-29, had 11 more assists, and forced 12 turnovers.

The final game of the regular season comes on Sunday, when Purdue hosts Wisconsin at 12:30 PM. Sunday’s finale with also be senior day.