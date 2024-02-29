Brock Bowers Is a Perfect Fit For Shane Steichen

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen has been a play caller in the NFL since 2019. One common denominator with the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles was one featured tight end. Last season, he didn’t have that luxury with the Colts.

2019 (Los Angeles Chargers) – Hunter Henry – 55 receptions 652 yards 5 TDs (12 games)

2020 (Los Angeles Chargers) – Hunter Henry – 60 receptions 613 yards 4 TDs (14 games)

2021 (Philadelphia Eagles) – Dallas Goedert – 56 receptions 830 yards 4 TDs (15 games)

2022 (Philadelphia Eagles) – Dallas Goedert – 55 receptions 702 yards 3 TDs (12 games)

Every Colts fan knows that there were inconsistencies with the tight end room last season. Inconsistent play, Anthony Richardson only playing in four games, and the expected TE1 in Jelani Woods missing the entire season.

Kylen Granson – 30 receptions 368 yards 1 TD | 1 rush 2 yards (15 games)

Will Mallory – 18 receptions 207 yards 0 TD (12 games)

Mo Alie-Cox – 13 receptions 161 yards 3 TDs (17 games)

Andrew Ogletree – 9 receptions 147 yards 2 TDs (12 games)

These are the numbers Bowers put up in three seasons at Georgia:

Freshman – 56 receptions 882 yards (15.8 average) 13 TDs | 4 rushes 56 yards 1 TD

Sophomore – 63 receptions 942 yards (15.0 average) 7 TDs | 9 rushes 109 yards 3 TDs

Junior – 56 receptions 714 yards (12.8 average) 6 TDs | 6 rushes 28 yards 1 TD

Ross Tucker from Westwood One and CBS Sports joined Query & Company on Thursday afternoon to access the type of talent that former Bulldog tight end is.

“You’re talking about a position that makes a huge difference in the outcomes of games and especially for a young quarterback like Anthony Richardson, it would be invaluable to have a guy like Bowers that’s really hard to defend, really smart, really good run after the catch, and all the RPO stuff.” Tucker stated.

From a player comp perspective, Bowers has received comparisons to George Kittle, Dallas Goedert, and T.J. Hockenson. According to Georgia’s football roster, Bowers checks in at 6’4”, 240 pounds.

Based off Steichen’s track record, the tape, and the numbers Bowers put up in college, Colts fans should be drooling over what he could do in Indianapolis.

Look at the numbers for Dallas Goedert the two years Shane Steichen was calling plays for the Eagles. He was the single most efficient receiver in the sport. Look at yards per attempt to any receiver in ’21 or ’22. Dallas Goedert, a tight end of all people, was number one and that’s because of Shane Steichen. I’m not even debating, if Bowers is there for the Colts, I’m taking him.” Tucker shared.

It seems like the Bowers hype to Indianapolis has picked up steam locally. Will he be available for them? Will Chris Ballard pull the trigger on another tight end? Those are the two big questions.

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Ross Tucker, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.