Colts Combine Thoughts Abound

The NFL has descended on Indianapolis this week with tons of interesting storylines emerging from around the league. What’s true about the Caleb Williams scuttle, which players can make the most money this week, how deep is this WR class, and so much more. So what about the Colts? Below are a few storylines we talked about this morning on The Wake Up Call. Surely, they’ll be more as we sit about 8 weeks from the draft…

1. Michael Pittman Jr contract extension or the franchise tag. It will be the main line of questioning Wednesday when Ballard hits the podium. What will the Colts do? Will they simply tag Pittman for the season and let him play under the tag or tag him and eventually figure out a long-term deal? The backdrop to all of this is Tee Higgins who was just tagged by the Bengals for around 21.8 mil this coming season.

2. Colts need a RB…where’s the market? Despite the signing of Jonathan Taylor and the drafting of Evan Hull you still have to think the Colts need a 3rd down back who can catch the ball out of the backfield. You don’t have to look further than how their season ended to know that’s true. Reminder that Taylor had just 19 catches in 10 and only 23 targets. Plus, what does the current market do to a guy like Zach Moss? Additionally, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there’s no expectation that Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, or Josh Jacobs will receive the 12+ million-dollar franchise tag. I’d look at a guy like Jerrick McKinnon who spent that last few years in Kansas City.

3. The great cornerback debate. I’d estimate 8 out of 10 mock drafts (if not more) currently have the Colts drafting a corner. You can never have too many good players at that position, but doesn’t Gus Bradley’s defensive scheme try and keep guys off an island? If that’s the case I’m not sure spending a high pick, such as number 15, on a corner makes sense. Especially with several young players already in that room and the chance to bring back Kenny Moore being a very real possibility. Names to watch are Clemson’s Nate Wiggins, Alabama’s Terrion Arnold, and Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell.

4. How many QB’s are taken before the Colts pick at 15? We’re still about 8 weeks away from the draft but it’s a given that at least 4 quarterbacks will be taken before the Colts pick. It seems to be a consensus that Michigan’s JJ McCarthy will be go somewhere between 8-12. Here’s ESPN’s Matt Miller on why this is great for Indy and he recommends Ballard go DL at 15.

5. Lastly, give me a name we AREN’T talking about. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler was on with my man JMV on Monday and gave the name Darius Robinson, DL from Missouri as someone to watch. Take a listen as he said Robinson has many traits that Ballard will love.

I did see Robinson about 5-6 times last year and he was dominant. I think another guy who fits this mold could be Penn State’s Chop Robinson. I’ve read that many draft guys think he will put up absurd numbers here in Indy this week. It will be fun to see what happens. A friendly reminder that Ballard will meet the media Wednesday afternoon and is slotted to join us on The Wake Up Call on Thursday in the 9am hour.