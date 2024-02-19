Tyrese Haliburton Is Perfect Pacers Ambassador

INDIANAPOLIS – An All-Star on, and off, the court.

That’s Tyrese Haliburton, and there’s no overstating how vitally important that is for the present, and future, of the Indiana Pacers

As a first time All-Star starter this weekend, Haliburton’s earned responsibilities included a plethora of moments off the court, away from the game he so often quarterbacks flawlessly.

Witnessing Haliburton in those moments and you will see someone who understands the role he has, and is ready to do whatever he needs to in recruiting top talent to play with the Pacers.

Go back to the start of Haliburton’s week to get a glimpse in how he’s viewed by the top of the basketball world.

On Thursday night, Haliburton took the stage at the Vogue in Broad Ripple to appear on the podcast of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Joining the two mid-way through the podcast was Grant Hill, who is now in charge of picking Team USA’s Olympic team later this summer for 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Hill said the thing he was struck by in his initial meeting with Haliburton was his maturity, before adding this on the Pacers star:

“He’s electrifying. He’s magnetic,” is how Hill described Haliburton.

The word “magnetic” is such a brilliant description for Haliburton, whether it is talking about his presence on the court, or off of it.

During that podcast appearance, Haliburton explained how he has contacted several players from around the league, asking them a direct, yet very important, question.

Do you want to play in Indiana?

The answers have not been a unanimous yes, but the case of Pascal Siakam is a tell that some of the top players in this league do have intrigue about wanting to play alongside Haliburton.

And Haliburton’s openness to do that recruiting is absolutely needed for a team in a smaller market like the Pacers.

“Prom King” is how Haliburton described what this weekend felt like for him in his home city.

Haliburton landed back in Indy with his Pacers teammates in the wee hours of Thursday morning, following a win in Toronto to close out the first half of the season.

Thursday’s agenda included a three-point practice stop at Lucas Oil Stadium, before heading back to the northside of Indianapolis for an in-studio appearance with Pat McAfee, then a trip back downtown to ride in an IndyCar two-seater in helping kick off All-Star weekend at the Bicentennial Unity Plaza. From there, it was up to the Vogue for the Woj pod, before one “business party” capped Day 1 of All-Star week.

Friday included an appearance at the Convention Center, separate events with NBA 2K and Bleacher Report, before joining the TNT telecast during the Rising Stars Game.

On Saturday, Haliburton took part in the All-Star game practice/media day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The nightcap for Haliburton was over at Lucas Oil Stadium, with his halfcourt shot clinching the Pacers win in the Skills Competition. Haliburton bowed out of the three-point contest just short of the finals, after losing a tiebreaker shootout to advance.

In capping a weekend to remember, Haliburton was the star of the show in his home arena on Sunday night. Haliburton banged home all 5 of three-point attempts before the game’s first timeout. The 5th one came from the mid-court logo as Haliburton ignited the home crowd. Honestly, he probably should have taken home MVP for that.

It was yet another display of his young stardom.

You think Haliburton will be resting Monday, before the Pacers return to practice on Tuesday, and start up their final 26 games of the regular season on Thursday?

The man deserves it after everything he’s doing for the Indiana Pacers.