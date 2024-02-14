Important Dates on the NFL Off-Season Calendar

With the NFL off-season underway here are the key dates to keep in mind ahead of the 2024 regular season.
Feb. 20: First day to designate franchise and transition tags
Feb. 27-March 4: NFL Scouting Combine (Indianapolis, IN)
March 5: Franchise/transition tag deadline
March 11-13: Negotiating period for pending unrestricted free agents
March 13 (4 p.m. ET): Free agent deals can be signed, trades can be officially consummated, June 1 cuts can be designated and the deadline for qualifying offers to restricted free agents.
March 24-27: Annual league meeting in Orlando, Florida
April 1: Teams with new head coaches can begin offseason conditioning programs (Chargers, Commanders, Falcons, Panthers, Patriots, Raiders, Seahawks, Titans)
April 15: Remaining teams can begin off-season conditioning programs
April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents (RFAs) to sign offer sheets
April 25-27: 2024 NFL Draft (Detroit, MI)
Late April/Early May: NFL regular season schedule release
May 2: Deadline for teams to pick up fifth-year options for 2021 draft class
May 3-6 or May 10-13: Rookie mini-camps
May/June: OTAs and mandatory mini-camp
Late July: Training camps open across the league
