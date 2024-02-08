Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman Talks Recruiting Indy, Pacers

Ahead of Thursday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers, Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman will be a part of the pre-game festivities when he revs the ceremonial engine for the Pacers IndyCar. Before that, he joined us this morning to discuss his involvement with the Pacers, his many trips to Gainbridge Fieldhouse throughout the years and even touched on the importance of recruiting the Indianapolis-area.

Being at Notre Dame, you recruit nationally but Indianapolis is as close to a home area for us. There are a lot of great football players in the city of Indianapolis that we have to make sure we get here at South Bend – Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman on the importance of recruiting in Indianapolis

Freeman said he’s been at the Fieldhouse plenty of times throughout the years for his son’s wrestling events and even some WWE events but Thursday night will be his first Indiana Pacers experience.

