Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman Talks Recruiting Indy, Pacers

Ahead of Thursday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers, Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman will be a part of the pre-game festivities when he revs the ceremonial engine for the Pacers IndyCar. Before that, he joined us this morning to discuss his involvement with the Pacers, his many trips to Gainbridge Fieldhouse throughout the years and even touched on the importance of recruiting the Indianapolis-area.
Being at Notre Dame, you recruit nationally but Indianapolis is as close to a home area for us. There are a lot of great football players in the city of Indianapolis that we have to make sure we get here at South Bend – Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman on the importance of recruiting in Indianapolis
Freeman said he’s been at the Fieldhouse plenty of times throughout the years for his son’s wrestling events and even some WWE events but Thursday night will be his first Indiana Pacers experience.
For the full interview with Marcus Freeman, click the link below.
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter On FT Disparity Vs Northwestern
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League
-
NBA 3-Point Contest Lineup 2024
-
Colts Have New Financial Opportunity This Offseason
-
Funniest College Basketball Player Names of 2024
-
Colts Working To Keep Michael Pittman Jr.