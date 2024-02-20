Zack Moss Colts Free Agent Watch

INDIANAPOLIS – Where would the 2023 Colts have been without Zack Moss?

Such a question took on quite a bit of importance as Jonathan Taylor’s contract saga played out, and then the Colts running backs (mainly Deon Jackson) had a disastrous season opening performance.

Moss returned from a training camp broken arm in Week Two and played every single snap but one in that win over Houston.

The former third-round pick was immense in early-season wins over the Texans, Ravens and Titans, with a pair of 100-yard games in those contests.

Once Taylor’s contract drama ended though, Moss moved back into much more of a reserve role the rest of the season.

It’s clear, and obvious, a healthy Taylor means he is the bellcow ball carrier in Indianapolis.

So that brings up the question of how the Colts should value the running back depth, with the likes of Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson and 5th round pick Evan Hull (who suffered a season-ending knee injury) all still on the roster in 2024.

Yes, Taylor is not some indestructible force, as we saw in 2023.

But investing majorly in a backup running back is also a fair question to bring up, given the lack of longevity of that position.

Moss will be part of a loaded 2024 running back free agent class, which makes gauging the respective markets for some of those guys very difficult.

Do the Colts have the luxury of trying to bring Moss back on a competitive deal?

Will Moss, given the notable RB names available on free agency, even get such an offer?

It’s going to be interesting to see the market for Moss and how the Colts view investing in a definite steady body behind Taylor.