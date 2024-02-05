Is Buddy Hield the most sought after player?

[Indianapolis, IN]- The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching.

Teams will be looking to improve, move on, or get some compensation for players they may not resign at the end of the season. One of which, could be Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield, who is playing on the last year of his contract.

Heild joined the Pacers after a trade with the Sacramento Kings in 2022 that also landed All-Star Tyrese Haliburton. Now, two years later, he could be looking at a new home.

Hield is playing on the last year of a four year, $94-million contract he signed in 2020 with Sacramento. After the season ends, he would be a free agent, should he and Indiana not come to an agreement on a new contract.

Sports Illustrated writer Tony East joined the Wake Up Call with KB and Andy to share if Hield’s trade value has risen since Chicago Bulls’ Guard Zach LaVine had season ending surgery.

“Not really,” East said Monday morning, “LaVine is just a decent shooter. I think the teams that wanted him, wanted him for his ball handling and scoring in that way. Buddy Hield doesn’t really that stuff.”

For the Pacers, Hield is averaging twelve points per game, hitting 43% of his shots, with 38% from the three line. He has played in 51 games for the Pacers, with 28 starts. He is 7th on the team in average points scored.

Some landing spots, according to East on Sports Illustrated.com, could be the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, or potentially the Toronto Raptors. Other honorable mentions from East included the Portland Trailblazers, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and Oklahoma City, depending on what Indiana wants in return.

In January, Indiana traded for Pascal Siakam, their first move prior to the trade deadline.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, February 8th.