Anthony Leal Helps Propel Hoosiers over Hawkeyes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—He made plays with the basketball. Then he got the game ball.

Indiana Hoosier point guard Anthony Leal sunk two free throws late in the game to help his team beat the Iowa Hawkeyes Tuesday night 74-68.

Leal only averages nine minutes per game when he plays and has played in nine of the team’s 21 games. But with injuries to Malik Reneau and Xavier Johnson, the Hoosiers needed Leal and he delivered.

Leal finished with 13 points and 7 rebounds. The Bloomington South graduate also had an assist and blocked a shot.

“Anthony, way to step in and give us a lift”, said Hoosiers Head Coach Mike Woodson after giving Leal the game ball.

Kel’el Ware returned from an ankle injury to score 23 points, snag 10 rebounds, and block three shots for Indiana.

Both Reneau and Hoosier point guard Xavier Johnson left the game with injuries.

Indiana missed all nine of their three point attempts against Illinois on Saturday but they went 8-22 from three-point range against Iowa (36.4%).

Iowa’s Payton Sandfort led all scorers with 26 points on 7-16 shooting.

Lawrence North graduate Tony Perkins scored 22 points and had four rebounds with three assists for Iowa.

The Hoosiers are now 13-8 overall and 5-5 in the Big Ten.

They battle Penn State at home this Saturday at noon. You can hear the game on 93.1 WIBC.

