Celtics Hold Off Pacers Comeback, Win 129-124

(BOSTON, MA.) – The three-game winning streak for the Indiana Pacers (27-21) comes to an end as the Boston Celtics (37-11) defeat them 129-124

FIRST QUARTER:

Entering tonight’s game, the Pacers and Celtics both ranked in the top three in offensive efficiency, points, and other multiple categories. The difference between the two is Boston is top five in defensive efficiency, meanwhile the Pacers are twenty-sixth. Both teams would start the quarter scorching hot. After two and a half minutes, the game was quickly tied at 10. Boston went on a 10-2 run at that point to pull ahead 20-12 with seven minutes to go. The Pacers would cut it down to 24-19, but the Celtics countered the rest of the quarter to lead 36-26 after twelve minutes. Derrick White had it going for Boston with 15 points. Indiana was led by Aaron Nesmith with 7 points.

SECOND QUARTER:

Boston shot 51.7% from the field in the first quarter and drilled five of their twelve triples. They would blow both of those out of the water in the second. Their offense was on a different planet and totally undersold what the Pacers were doing offensively. Jayson Tatum scored 19 points on 8/9 shooting with three threes. As a team, Boston went 15/18 from the field, 7/9 from downtown, and 8/9 from the free throw line. Nesmith and Pascal Siakam led the Pacers in scoring with 8 points in the quarter. Leading all scorers at the break was Tatum with 23 points followed by White with 19. Indiana was led by Nesmith with 15 points. Indiana would trail by as much as 20 points in the quarter. Boston outscored Indiana 45-40 in the second.

THIRD QUARTER:

Coming out of the locker room to start the second half, Rick Carlisle’s team would string together stops whilst scoring on consecutive possessions. After trailing 81-66, they outscored the Celtics 16-4 to trail 85-82. Boston’s offense really slowed down in the third to let the Pacers come back into it because the started missing some shots they were making in the first half. Eventually, Indiana would lead 94-93 following a Myles Turner free throw. That was the first lead since the Pacers led 8-7 in the first quarter. Little did the Pacers know at the time, that would be the final team they would be ahead. Boston was able to extend their lead back to six points in the final two minutes of the third before leading 106-103 at the end of it. Tatum led the game in scoring with 25 points followed by White with 24 points and Nesmith with 22 points.

FOURTH QUARTER:

Boston was on the second night of a back-to-back and the Pacers had to play the final quarter without Tyrese Haliburton (minutes restriction), Bennedict Mathurin (toe), and T.J. McConnell (illness). This would be the lowest scoring quarter of the game. Boston started the quarter strong by outscoring Indiana 14-5 to go ahead 120-108 with 7:26 left. Indiana just couldn’t string together successful offensive possessions with stops to make it close until late. With 64 seconds left, Indiana trailed 127-124 with the ball. Boston’s defense suffocated Indiana and forced a shot clock violation. Boston would hold on to win 129-124.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum (30p, 7r, 7a), Jaylen Brown (25p and 6r), Derrick White (24p, 5a, 4 threes), Kristaps Porzingis (17p and 12r), and Jrue Holiday (17p, 5r, 4a). For Indiana, Aaron Nesmith (26p, 12r, 7a), Pascal Siakam (23p and 6r), and Tyrese Haliburton (13p and 10a in 22 minutes). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

NOTES: Tyrese Haliburton recorded his 28th double-double of the season, Kristaps Porzingis recorded his 6th double-double of the season, and Aaron Nesmith recorded his first double-double of the season. Despite only five full games from Haliburton in January, the Pacers finished the month 10-7. Boston finished the season 3-2 against Indiana, thus winning the season series. Aaron Nesmith’s 26 points tied a career high. Nesmith’s 12 rebounds and 7 assists were career highs. After allowing Boston to score 45 in the second, they scored 48 points in the second half.