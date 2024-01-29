Pacers Claw Their Way to a 116-110 Win Over Grizzlies

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – The Indiana Pacers (26-20) close out their four-game homestand 3-1 with a 116-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies (18-27).

FIRST QUARTER:

After jumping out to early leads in each of the last two games, the Pacers came out slow against a tough and gritty Grizzlies team. Through the first five minutes, Memphis was leading Indiana 14-6. At that point in the game, the Pacers hadn’t had the lead yet. Indiana turned to Bennedict Mathurin in the first quarter to provide life to the Pacers offense. Mathurin scored twelve points for the Pacers compared to 9 for the starting five. Of those twelve points, ten closed out the first quarter to minimize the deficit. Memphis had a balanced scoring approach with Jaren Jackson Jr. leading them with eight points. Memphis led 27-23 after the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER:

Offensively speaking, the game picked up a little bit for both teams. After zero free throw attempts in the first half from either team, each got to the line in the second quarter. Memphis managed their lead for the first two minutes of the second period. Indiana went down 33-26, then went on a 14-0 run to go ahead 40-33. Mathurin, Ben Sheppard, and Aaron Nesmith were the main offensive contributors during that 4:38 stretch. Memphis would respond by slowly taking the lead back within the final 90 seconds. Pascal Siakam made a fadeaway jumper in the final seconds of the half to go into the locker room down 54-51. Mathurin led all scorers with 19 points followed by Vince Williams Jr. and Jackson Jr. for Memphis with 12 points.

THIRD QUARTER:

After regrouping and going back to the drawing board at halftime, Rick Carlisle’s team was sizzling on the offensive end. They erupted for 41 points in the quarter because they knocked down 52% of their shots, made four threes, and converted seven of their eight free throws. From an individual perspective, Jalen Smith was the primary source of offense with 11 points. After tying the game at 60, Indiana eventually takes a 63-62 lead on a Nesmith three. They would never trail for the final 20 minutes and 46 seconds of the game. Memphis would cut it to two in the third, but never tied it or took the lead. Pacers would lead 92-82 after the third quarter. Mathurin still paced all scorers with 24 points following by 20 points from Jackson Jr. for Memphis.

FOURTH QUARTER:

Indiana would lose their focus to start the fourth quarter and let Memphis get back into the game. The Grizzlies went on a 10-0 run to trail by one with 6:18 to go. In fact, Memphis cut it to one point four more times with three chances to take the lead but couldn’t convert. With 3:27 left, the game was tied 107-107 after a Jaren Jackson Jr. three-point play. Jalen Smith would burry a three the next possession and then put the Pacers ahead by four with 35.4 seconds left with a dunk. Indiana got another defensive stop and then iced the game with two Nembhard free throws. Indiana wins 1116-110.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin (24p and 7r), Jalen Smith (19p and 10r), Pascal Siakam (19p, 6r, 6a), and Andrew Nembhard (16p, 9a, 4r). For Memphis, Jaren Jackson Jr. (25p, 5r, 4a), Vince Williams Jr. (20p and 8r), and GG Jackson (18p). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

NOTES: The last three wins for Indiana have halted winning streaks for the opposing team. Indiana snapped Philadelphia’s seven-game winning streak Thursday, Phoenix’s six-game winning streak on Friday, and Memphis’s three-game winning streak. Jalen Smith has now recorded double-doubles in back-to-back games and for times this season. Pacers are now 7-6 without Tyrese Haliburton and three in a row.