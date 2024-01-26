Pacers Podcast: Midseason Report, Tyrese Haliburton Voted All-Star Starter, Pascal Siakam Acquired

On this episode of the Fieldhouse Files podcast, the 2023-24 season is half over and there’s been defensive improvements. Plus, the Pacers dealt for All-Star forward Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton returns and then sits again (and has been voted All-Star starter), and CEO Rick Fuson announces his retirement.
Among the items discussed on this episode:
- 01:00: Haliburton being a starter, the top vote-getter among Eastern Conference guards for the 2024 All-Star game in Indy. Plus, his injury and brief return in Portland.
- 10:30: Pacers succeeding in acquiring Siakam, how it happened and his mindset joining the team.
- 32:55: Status report at the midway point and the defense ranking 17th over the last 15 games.
- 38:45: Longtime Pacers Sports & Entertainment executive Rick Fuson, the current CEO, to retire June 18.
- 45:20: Interview with former Indiana Sports Corp. president Ryan Vaughn about Fuson.
- 50:10: Second-year guard Bennedict Mathurin celebrated at Arizona, Indy’s airport basketball court went viral and Commission Row opened.
Scott Agness is in his 12th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.
🎙 Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Apple:
Spotify:
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League
-
2024 First Colts Mock Draft Look: Pass Catchers And Cornerbacks Abundant
-
Why Are The Colts Retaining Gus Bradley As Defensive Coordinator?
-
Did Colts Find Answers They Needed To This Season?
-
Funniest College Basketball Player Names of 2024
-
Evaluating Chris Ballard’s Seven Seasons As Colts General Manager