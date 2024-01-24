Nikola Jokic Spoils Pascal Siakam’s Home Debut

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – Nikola Jokic drops his first triple-double against the Indiana Pacers (24-20) in his career, leading the Denver Nuggets (31-14) to a 114-109 win.

FIRST QUARTER:

Tonight marked the first time that Pascal Siakam played in front of the home fans in Gainbridge Fieldhouse and came out aggressive. He opened the first quarter with 10 points but was not the leading scorer. Jamal Murray led all scorers with 12 points. Denver would possess the lead for the majority of the first quarter until Aaron Gordon sent Siakam to the line just past the halfway point. He would make both free-throws to give Indiana a 16-15 lead. Indiana would extend their lead to a quarter high five points twice. Denver closed the quarter strong by tying it at 28. Buddy Hield was knock down a transition take foul for Indiana to lead 29-28 after the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER:

Much like the second quarter against Phoenix, the Pacers offense was most effective in the second compared to the other three. Indiana outscored Denver by seven, but it doesn’t tell the whole story. Rick Carlisle’s team was ahead 35-34 after a Reggie Jackson two-point shot, but then slowly extended their lead to 53-40. The Pacers did a solid job the final 3:40 by not letting the Nuggets really get on a roll to make it a two-possession game. At halftime, Indiana led 62-54. Murray led all scorers with 20 first half points. Siakam led Indiana in scoring with 12 points. Myles Turner and Andrew Nembhard scored double figures in the first half too.

THIRD QUARTER:

The third quarter has been one of the strongest quarters for the Nuggets all season. They score 29.4 points per third quarter and surrender 27.4 (third best). Their averages after today’s third quarter would go in their favor. Indiana was outscored 39-19 because they couldn’t knock down any of their seven three-pointers. Meanwhile Denver went 5/9 and were +5 at the free throw line. Turner was the only player that could score for the Pacers. He had 11 points. The leading scorer in the quarter was Denver’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 12. Jokic only scored four points, but he dished out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds to have 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Indiana cut it to 82-79 with 3:09 left, but the defending champions closed the quarter on a 11-2 run to go ahead by a game high twelve.

FOURTH QUARTER:

Denver would maintain a double-digit lead for the first four minutes of the final period. Their last lead by double digits came with 7:45 left when they led 100-93. Indiana would cut it down to a two-point game because of rookie Ben Sheppard.

Moments later the Pacers would take their first lead since it was 68-66 with 8:34 left in the second quarter. Sheppard would give the Pacers a 103-102 lead with a three. However, that would be the final time they’d possess the lead. Murray and Jokic closed the game out by scoring Denver’s final nine points. There was about a four second separation between game and shot clocks after Siakam converted a putback to make it 111-109. Jokic put the nail in the coffin with a three to make it 114-109.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic (31p, 13r, 10a, and 3 threes) and Jamal Murray (31p, 8r, 7a). For Indiana, Myles Turner (22p, 6r), Pascal Siakam (16p, 10r, 4a), T.J. McConnell (17p and 7a), and Andrew Nembhard (15p and 7a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

NOTES: Tonight’s five threes ties a season low for the Indiana Pacers. Nikola Jokic’s triple-double leaves the Washington Wizards and the Denver Nuggets as the only teams that he hasn’t registered one against. The 19-point third quarter marks the fourth time this season the Pacers haven’t scored 20+ in a quarter. Siakam’s double-double marks the first in a Pacers uniform and only the sixth time this season he’s registered one.