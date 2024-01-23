Will Michael Pittman Jr Leave The Colts?

Entering 2023, Michael Pittman Jr was seen as a solid receiver, but doubts remained about his ability to be a true No.1 pass catcher.

Pittman responded to those questions in strong fashion, posting some of the best stats of his career, catching 109 passes for 1,152 yards and 4 touchdowns. He was undoubtably the MVP of the Colts offense, which was no more apparent than when he missed a game against the Atlanta Falcons and the Colts offense subsequently cratered.

It would be fair to believe that the Colts will make extending Pittman a high priority, especially with the development of Anthony Richardson in mind. However, it may not be a sure bet that Pittman returns.

For starters, Pittman himself has expressed interest in exploring his options, and at least seeing what’s out there. Draft analyst Mel Kiper of ESPN, in his first mock draft of the year, had the Colts select Florida State WR Keon Coleman with the 15th-overall selection. Could this be because there is an expectation that Pittman does not return?

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Brad Spielberger of PFF joined and gave his opinion on Pittman returning to Indianapolis.

“I just don’t think you can let Michael Pittman go after the season he just had, and how he grew in this offense, and again it worked with a different quarterback, a different system. The floor just seems so astronomically high for him at this point…whatever you want to say about Michael Pittman, people want to talk about a limited ceiling or he’s not quite the vertical threat of an X-receiver…a 6’4”, 225-pound physical possession guy who rarely, if ever drops the football might be the best thing you could possibly ask for if you’re trying to bring Anthony Richardson along in the NFL.”

Brad did touch on what Pittman’s market could be if he does hit free agency.

“I think that it’s interesting if he does hit unrestricted free agency you’re of course going to get bidders driving up the price, especially if say Tee Higgins does not hit the market in Cincinnati and Pittman becomes the clear-cut number one option, I think it would line up really, really well for him…I think at that point you’re talking $23-$24 million a year if he hits the open market. I think you could maybe get a little bit below that, and you talk more about that kind of 2nd tier, $21-$22 [million] just below some the premier number one options across the league, but you never know.”

Listen to JMV’s full conversation with Brad Spielberger down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!