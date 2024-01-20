Hoosiers Fall to Wisconsin at Kohl Center

MADISON, WI.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team has lost three of their last four games. The latest defeat was a 91-79 loss to the 11th ranked Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center Friday night.

Indiana led early 10-5 in the first half, but Wisconsin took its first lead at 11-10. Once they jumped in front again at 13-12, they would never trail again.

Lawrence North graduate CJ Gunn was ejected from the game with 12:50 left when he elbowed Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit. Gunn was called for a flagrant 2 foul. The penalty for that is ejection.

Not long after that, Wisconsin led by 23 at 67-44, but Indiana got to within 10 before Wisconsin closed the game out.

Indiana was led in scoring by Malik Reneau with 28 points and eight rebounds. Klesmit led Wisconsin in scoring with 26 points.

Both teams picked up the shooting in the second half, each shooting 67% from the field. Indiana was also 5-9 from three-point range while Wisconsin was 6-10 from three-point range in the second half.

Wisconsin has won 24 of the last 28 meetings against Indiana.

Wisconsin improves to 14-4 overall and leads the Big Ten with a conference record of 6-1. Indiana drops to 12-7 on the year and is 4-4 in the Big Ten.

Indiana’s next game is not until January 27 when they face 14th ranked Illinois. That game begins at 3 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 2 pm on 93.1 WIBC.

