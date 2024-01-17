What Does the Future of IndyCar Look Like?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they talk about the recent Content Day and have their takes on the driver’s perspective on how they feel about this season and in the future of the sport. They also talk about the recent Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs Wild Card Game that was streamed exclusively on Peacock, and how IndyCar could try to grow from what the NFL did.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about the recent alliance for Cape Motorsports with Andretti Global for the upcoming Indy NXT Series. They also talk about a possible season two for 100 Days to Indy and a possible streaming home for the first season. They also talk more about the latest news from Honda and more about the possibility of an exhibition race in Argentina.

Kevin and Curt round out the first hour briefly recapping this past weekend’s Chili Bowl.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk more about the hybrid testing. They also discuss the rumors of who Dale Coyne Racing could have as part of their lineup, such as Devlin DeFrancesco, Daniel Frost, Jack Harvey, or Benjamin Pedersen. Then they talk about which engineers could end up where.

Later in the second hour of the show, Kevin got a chance to interview the defending USF2000 Champion, Simon Sikes of Pabst Racing, to talk on his previous season overall and what his thoughts are about the upcoming USF Pro 2000 Championship.

Kevin ends the show by wishing A.J. Foyt a Happy Birthday, recapping the latest Indy NXT testing at Sebring, and talks about Jimmie Johnson unveils his NASCAR Cup Series schedule for this year, including a return to the Daytona 500 and the Brickyard 400. Kevin reminds everyone that the next two additions of the show will be on Monday night.