1 Purdue Bounces Back against Penn State 95-78

West Lafayette, IN- It is a different mood for Purdue Men’s Basketball fans Saturday.

The number 1 Boilermakers were coming off an upset loss to Nebraska Saturday afternoon with the Penn State Nittany Lions coming to Mackey Arena. For Purdue, they made sure the losing stopped in Lincoln in the 95-78 win.

After a slow start, which saw Purdue and Penn State tied heading into the first media timeout, the Black and Gold came out firing. After getting down 10-8, Purdue earned an 11-10 lead thanks to a three pointer by Camden Heide. Purdue would stuff the Nittany Lions on offense until the 13:14 Mark in the first, when Leo O’Boyle laid the ball in, with Purdue leading 18-12. That score was quickly followed up by Braden Smith’s made three, with an Ethan Morton assist.

In the second half, Purdue took off even higher. Purdue saw their largest lead of the game, 27, when they led Penn State 85-58.

For Purdue, the big man play was in full sail. Reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey led the team in points with 30-points, going 10-12 from the field. Edey also went 10-14 from the free throw line and hauled in 20 rebounds for Purdue. Braden Smith was sharing the ball well, leading the team with 11 assists. As a team, Purdue shot 58% from the field, 45% from beyond the arch, and 69% from the charity stripe. The Boilermakers out-rebound Penn State 43-24 and led the assist category, 26-19. Keeping possession of the ball was the struggle for Purdue, as Penn State forced 14 turnovers, earning 17 points off them. Purdue forced 9 for 8 points. This season, Purdue is averaging 12.1 Turnovers per game.

Purdue is now 15-2 overall, 4-2 in Big Ten play. They remain tied with Illinois for the second spot in the conference and are 1.5 games back from Wisconsin from being the top team in the Big Ten.

After the 27-point win Saturday, Purdue now prepares for one of the biggest rivalries in College Sports, a date with Mike Woodson and the Indiana Hoosiers. The Boilermakers and Hoosiers will meet at Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington Tuesday night at 7:00 PM Eastern.