Former Hoosier Brian Evans On Mike Woodson, Xavier Johnson

The Indiana Hoosiers lost another game last night in what has been a disappointing season, falling to Rutgers 66-57.

The loss continued the Hoosiers woes on the road, and has led to even more conversation regarding Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson. Also in the loss, Xavier Johnson was ejected for a low blow on a Rutgers player, raising more questions about Johnson’s maturity as this is not the first incident involving him.

During Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, former Hoosier and Big Ten Player of the Year Brian Evans dropped by, and gave his thoughts on if IU has gone as far as they can with Woodson at the helm.

“I do. Unfortunately I do, and that’s a sad thing to say. It’s not good. But that’s how I’m feeling. Maybe, maybe they could pull off a miracle and get it back on track and make us feel different, look different, but right now it’s bad in every facet of the game. They don’t look connected to each other at all, the effort level doesn’t look as good as it should. There’s a couple guys that I think they bring it, but yeah it’s not good.”

Evans also spoke about the Hoosiers shooting difficulties.

“You know, we’ve complained and talked about the shooting for a long time. 4 for 15 from the line? I don’t think I’ve ever heard of that, from any team, at any level. I’ve got a 12-year-old son, his team doesn’t do that.”

Xavier Johnson, the player who got suspended, was also discussed. Evans gave his opinion on what should happen with him.

“I just don’t think he should be putting on that uniform. I mean it stands for something. It means something…I don’t understand how this guy is going to suit up on Friday night and we’ve got to watch him again. I’m done watching him.”

