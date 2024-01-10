Santino Ferrucci Returning to IndyCar Full-Time in 2024

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they discuss the recent resigning of Santino Ferrucci to A.J. Foyt Enterprises and where that leaves Benjamin Pedersen. They also discuss if Callum Ilott will make a comeback for a part-time schedule if his WEC schedule allows it. They also discuss a potential third Foyt car for the 108th Indy 500 and who could be the driver. Then they talk about who could be the final two drivers for Dale Coyne Racing. They wrap up the first segment talking about the recent passing of Indy 500 champion, Gil de Ferran and Daytona 500 champion, Cale Yarborough.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about and discuss some Tweets and the Chili Bowl. Kevin rounds out the first hour previewing the second hour.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about upcoming races such as the Chili Bowl and the 24 Hours of Daytona. They even talk about the recent signing with IndyCar and iRacing. Finally, they talk about renegotiations with Texas Motor Speedway for 2025 and beyond, and potentially other options.

Later in the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about seeing IndyCar merchandise and gear out in public. They talk about who could contend with Alex Palou for the upcoming season. And they discuss who could have a more of an impressive year between David Malukas and Romain Grosjean.

Kevin ends the show by mentioning that Marco Andretti will be testing an ARCA car at Daytona and previewing next week’s show.