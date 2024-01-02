Minshew Continues To Show Why Colts Should Bring Him Back

Colts backup quarterback Gardner Minshew has been everything the team could have asked for.

When he took over the starting job following Anthony Richardson’s season-ending injury, the Colts hardly missed a beat. He has gone 7-5 as a starter, and with one game left in the season he has thrown for 3,164 yards with 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He has also added 3 touchdowns on the ground as well.

Has he been perfect? No. There have been shaky games, such as against the Bengals and Falcons, but overall, he has been a steady presence that has played within himself, and helped the Colts get to the doorstep of the playoffs.

It remains to be seen if Minshew will get any starting offers once the offseason begins, but regardless, the Colts would be wise to do everything in their power to try and bring him back. Minshew has been the perfect teammate for Richardson, and a great safety net for the Colts to have with all the injuries Richardson suffered. With his ability to stay healthy in question, Minshew should be one of the Colts priorities when the season ends.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Brad Spielberger of PFF joined the show, where he gave his thoughts on if the Colts should resign Minshew.

“You know, I don’t have any questions of like should he be the starter? There’s nothing like that for me. With all due respect, he’s a good backup, I just can see on a week-to-week basis, he’s not going to be a starter in this league, but yeah I would pay top end backup money for him. I think he had a phenomenal year given all he was asked to do, and if I’m Indy I am willing to spend a little bit extra to keep him, especially because you have the rookie contract quarterback. That’s a benefit.”

