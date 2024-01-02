ESPN Apologizes After Women Flashes Breast During Sugar Bowl Broadcast

ESPN apologized on Monday night after a video clip of a woman uncovering her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas that will send them to the championship to face off against Michigan.
A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.
“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.
