ESPN Apologizes After Women Flashes Breast During Sugar Bowl Broadcast

Published on January 2, 2024

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 CFP Semifinal - Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas vs Washington

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

ESPN apologized on Monday night after a video clip of a woman uncovering her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas that will send them to the championship to face off against Michigan.

A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

 

 

